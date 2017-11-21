WHBC Joins Others in Feeding Homeless on Christmas Eve

Over one hundred volunteers will help WHBC and several area agencies produce the “Share the Warmth – Family Christmas Eve” event this year. Michelle Beyer and Budd Kuyper, two of the event’s coordinators, joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to invite listeners to help.

The event is unique in that volunteers cook a full Christmas Eve dinner and provide clothing and other needed items for hundreds of homeless and near-homeless on December 24th.

The group is looking for the public to help supply winter clothing and supplies, including coats, hats, sleeping bags, tents, nail clippers, shoes, socks, blankets for the area’s homeless population.

We even serve up live holiday musical performances from area groups and individual vocalists. And yes, Santa, Mrs. Santa and several elves arrive to distribute toys for the children.

You may also donate by credit card or check online to help defer expenses.

A complete list of the needed items and other ways to donate are on the website: https://sharethewarmthstark.org