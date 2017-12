A local organization that seeks food and supply donations for the homeless on Christmas Eve asked WHBC listeners if they would help— and boy, did they.

Suzie Thomas and Michelle Beyer, with the Share the Warmth, A Family Christmas Eve, which is co-sponsored by WHBC, were guests with Gary Rivers. Representatives from the Stark County Realtor’s Association, and Your Pizza Shop called in with donations.

Here’s what happenned: