WHBC on Alexa!

WHAT IS AN ALEXA SKILL?

Amazon’s voice service is called Alexa. Much like your phone has an “app”, your Amazon devices (Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Tap, Echo Show, etc) have skills. Users interact with their Alexa enabled device via skills. Skills can be “default” – meaning they come pre-enabled on your Alexa device, or they can be “custom”. Custom skills are searchable in the Alexa Skills Store and offer a more robust feature set.

ARE CUSTOM ALEXA SKILLS FREE FOR ALEXA USERS?

Yes, custom Alexa skills are free for users to enable and interact with on their Alexa-enabled devices.

HOW DO I ENABLE THE CUSTOM ALEXA SKILL FOR News-Talk 1480 WHBC?

To enable, you have three ways:

Search Amazon.com/skills for 1480 WHBC skills and enable Open the Alexa companion app on your mobile device, search for the 1480 WHBC skill & click enable. Say “Alexa, enable 1480 WHBC skill”

ONCE MY SKILL IS ENABLED, HOW DO I USE IT?

Simply say “Alexa, launch fourteen eighty WHBC” If you say “Alexa, play fourteen eighty WHBC”, you will likely open the TuneIn skill. If you want 1480 WHBC skill to open, giving you access to the live stream and more, make sure to say “Alexa, launch fourteen eighty WHBC”. Skills have sets of features/abilities that you can access simply by asking. Until you are familiar with a skill’s abilities, use Help or Options voice commands to hear what a skill can do. When you know what features are available, ask for your specific course of action.

