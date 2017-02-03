WHBC Pays Tribute

The month of February is Black History Month and News-Talk 1480 WHBC is paying tribute to the accomplishments of African-Americans.

Traditionally, Black History Month month recognizes the accomplishments of many great African-Americans, such as the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evars, Frederick Douglass, James Baldwin and others.

But WHBC tributes will focus on local and regional African-Americans who have achieved prominence and success. Included are Judge Ira Turpin, former Canton Service Director Robert Fisher, motivational speaker Ms. DeLores Pressley, Franklin County Auditor and Cantonian Clarence Mingo, educator Nadine Mcilwain, Civil War-era Medal of Honor winner Robert Pinn, successful farmer and businessman, Jacob Gaskins and deputy mayor Fonda Williams.

All of these individuals are outstanding role models for our community and beyond. And not just for African-Americans, but for all Americans.

Listen 6am-10pm weekdays throughout the month of February for these special segments and celebrate with New-Talk 1480 WHBC.

