WHBC High School Football Players of the Game Week #7

BROADCAST WEEK #7
 
TV / OLD CAROLINA BARBECUE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fri 10/6:  Salem 40 vs. Alliance 70
Duce Johnson of Alliance
Stats:  24 carries, 461 yards, 6 touchdowns, 5 tackles on defense
Coach:  Seth Whiting
 
RADIO / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fri 10/6: Green 0 vs. Perry 38
Richard Coleman of Perry
Stats:  12 carries, 161 yards, avg. 13.4 p/carry, 2 TDs
Coach: Keith Wakefield
 
RADIO STREAM / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fri 10/6:  McKinley 35 vs Jackson 23
Javon Lewis of McKinley
Stats:  26 carries, 140 yards, 3 TDs
Coach:  Dan Reardon
 
RADIO / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Sat 10/7: GlenOak 34 vs. St. Ignatius 20
Tate Rhoads of GlenOak
Stats:  14 carries, 112 yards, 2 TD’s, passing 4-10, 58 yards
Coach:  Scott Garcia
Congratulations!  And for everything high school football WHBC-Style, click through below!

 