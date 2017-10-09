WHBC High School Football Players of the Game Week #7

BROADCAST WEEK #7

TV / OLD CAROLINA BARBECUE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fri 10/6: Salem 40 vs. Alliance 70

Duce Johnson of Alliance

Stats: 24 carries, 461 yards, 6 touchdowns, 5 tackles on defense

Coach: Seth Whiting

RADIO / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fri 10/6: Green 0 vs. Perry 38

Richard Coleman of Perry

Stats: 12 carries, 161 yards, avg. 13.4 p/carry, 2 TDs

Coach: Keith Wakefield

RADIO STREAM / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fri 10/6: McKinley 35 vs Jackson 23

Javon Lewis of McKinley

Stats: 26 carries, 140 yards, 3 TDs

Coach: Dan Reardon

RADIO / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sat 10/7: GlenOak 34 vs. St. Ignatius 20

Tate Rhoads of GlenOak

Stats: 14 carries, 112 yards, 2 TD’s, passing 4-10, 58 yards

Coach: Scott Garcia

Congratulations! And for everything high school football WHBC-Style, click through below!