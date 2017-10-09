WHBC High School Football Players of the Game Week #7

BROADCAST WEEK #7
TV / OLD CAROLINA BARBECUE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fri 10/6: Salem 40 vs. Alliance 70
Duce Johnson of Alliance
Stats: 24 carries, 461 yards, 6 touchdowns, 5 tackles on defense
Coach: Seth Whiting
RADIO / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fri 10/6: Green 0 vs. Perry 38
Richard Coleman of Perry
Stats: 12 carries, 161 yards, avg. 13.4 p/carry, 2 TDs
Coach: Keith Wakefield
RADIO STREAM / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fri 10/6: McKinley 35 vs Jackson 23
Javon Lewis of McKinley
Stats: 26 carries, 140 yards, 3 TDs
Coach: Dan Reardon
RADIO / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Sat 10/7: GlenOak 34 vs. St. Ignatius 20
Tate Rhoads of GlenOak
Stats: 14 carries, 112 yards, 2 TD’s, passing 4-10, 58 yards
Coach: Scott Garcia
Congratulations! And for everything high school football WHBC-Style, click through below!