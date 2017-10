OUR WHBC SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK FOR WEEK 6

RADIO / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fri 9/29: McKinley 42 vs. Lake 6

Alijah Curtis of McKinley

Stats: Passing 20-29, 274 yards, 4 TDs, rushing 11 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD

Coach: Dan Reardon

RADIO STREAM / PAPA GYROS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fri 9/29: Alliance 34 vs. Canton South 14

Duce Johnson of Alliance

Stats: 26 carries, 240 yards, 4 TDs

Coach: Seth Whiting

TV / OLD CAROLINA BARBECUE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fri 9/29: Jackson 41 vs. GlenOak 24

Jaret Pallotta of Jackson

Stats: 30 attempts, 21 completions, 306 yards, 4 TDs