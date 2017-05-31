WHBC Streams Hoover Ladys Semi-finals!

The North Canton Hoover Lady Vikings Softball team is in the Division 1 State Semi-finals!

They take on Lebanon Thursday, June 1st @ 12:30pm. WHBC’s Jon Bozeka and Denny Kinkead will have all the action for you streaming live at WHBC.com. Just go to our home page and click on “On Air Now”. Regular programming will continue to broadcast over the WHBC airwaves.

Don’t miss a minute of all the excitement from Firestone Park in Akron. A win means WHBC will also broadcast Saturday’s game.

Graphic & Photo Credit: hoovervikings.com. Click below for official website.