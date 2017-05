The Jackson Polar Bears are in the Division 1 Boys Baseball State Semi Finals on Friday, June 1st at 4pm. WHBC will stream all the action live from Columbus brought to you by the OHSAA.

Jackson is 28-1 and takes on West Chester Lakota who’s 25-5. The winner advances to the Division 1 State Championship on Saturday at 7pm.

