When Do We Start Becoming “An Old Person”?

Oh man, you start becoming an old person when you’re WAY too young. It’s almost disrespectful to ACTUAL old people that you’re stepping on their gimmick.

According to a new survey by FUTURE, the average age when you start becoming an old person is . . . 41. And you fully make the transition by age 57. Here are the top 10 signs you’re becoming old, which are supposed to start hitting you at 41 . . .(The complete survey had 50 signs)

1. Forgetting people’s names.

2. Losing hair.

3. Feeling stiff.

4. Talking a lot about your joints and aches.

5. Groaning when you bend down.

6. Not knowing popular music.

7. Misplacing your keys and glasses.

8. Getting hairier eyebrows, more nose hairs, and more ear hairs.

9. Not lifting heavy things because you’re worried about your back.

10. Saying, “Back in my day.”

