When Do You Shower? There is a right answer!

A hostel dweller takes a shower in Mamelodi, South Africa, east of Pretoria on Tuesday, March 17, 2015. The United Nations has designated March 22 each year as "World Water Day," with the theme of 2015 as "Water and Sustainable Development." (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Do you shower every morning or every night? Or, if you’re like me, when you take your weekly shower, is it in the morning or at night?

Apparently, there’s actually a CORRECT answer . . . you should be showering at night.

According to dermatologists, it’s better for your skin to shower after you’ve been sweating all day . . . and sleep experts say it also fits in better with your body’s natural rhythms, so showering at night will help you sleep better.

And one more thing. According to a new poll, 61% of people say they shower at night, versus 39% who shower in the morning.