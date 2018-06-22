When Should You Travel?
By Pam Cook
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 6:29 AM

  Summer started yesterday, and if you’re looking to take a vacation soon, the travel site Kayak found the best and worst days to find a bargain.

The cheapest days to travel this summer are Monday, September 3rd and Wednesday, September 19th.  The median price of a domestic flight on those days is $177.

If you want to travel on a weekend, it’s a little more expensive.  The best weekend to travel is August 25th, when the median flight is $305.  That’s as good as it gets before summer ends.

The most EXPENSIVE weekend to travel is June 30th, which is next weekend.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Great Marriage Advice – from Divorce Lawyers! Wanna See “The Sandlot” on the Big Screen? You Can! Stark Social Workers Network Look At The Rubber Bowl Now Jellyfish Infestation – is it YOUR Vacation Spot? Video Game Addiction an Illness? Yes says WHO