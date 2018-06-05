Where can you Buy Medical Marijuana in Stark County?
By Pam Cook
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 6:06 AM

Where will the medical marijuana in Ohio’s program be dispensed from?… That question was apparently answered yesterday, with the state naming two dispensaries in Stark County: one licensed to Greenleaf Apothecaries with an address on Greentree Avenue SW in Canton; the other goes to Mother Grows Best in the Stein Industrial Park, also in Canton… The latter business also won a license to cultivate cannabis on a small-scale basis… Across the state, 56 dispensaries were named yesterday.

