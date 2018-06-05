Where can you Buy Medical Marijuana in Stark County?

Where will the medical marijuana in Ohio’s program be dispensed from?… That question was apparently answered yesterday, with the state naming two dispensaries in Stark County: one licensed to Greenleaf Apothecaries with an address on Greentree Avenue SW in Canton; the other goes to Mother Grows Best in the Stein Industrial Park, also in Canton… The latter business also won a license to cultivate cannabis on a small-scale basis… Across the state, 56 dispensaries were named yesterday.