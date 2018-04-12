Where is Kendal, Ohio? Chances Are, You’ve Been There.

Author and Archivist at the Massillon Museum, Mandy Altimus Stahl, will visit the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk about the early history of Massillon, and the lost village of Kendal.

Mandy’s book, Early Massillon and Lost Kendal, was released by Arcadia Books. As she researched the era from 1811 to 1860, she uncovered long-forgotten local history facts and discovered never-published photographs of community pioneers and buildings. She scoured archives at the Museum, Spring Hill Historic Home, Massillon Public Library, other museums, and personal collections, especially finding photo albums to be valuable resources. Her book include 199 early images of Massillon and Kendal, many of which have not been publicly displayed or published.

Mandy will offer a new walking tour of the village of Kendal—now part of northeast Massillon—on Friday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m. The tour will begin at Union Square Park at the intersection of Parkview Street and Andrew Avenue Northeast. The tour marks the 206th anniversary of the founding of Kendal on April 20, 1812.

No reservations are required. Guests may simply pay the $7 fee a few minutes before the tour begins.

Early Massillon and Lost Kendal is available ($21.99—Museum members and active military personnel and their families receive a 10% discount) in the Museum shop, OHregionalities. The author will be on hand after the program to sign copies purchased.

Altimus Stahl graduated from Kent State University with a BA in history. She began interning at the Museum in 2004 and now oversees the care and access to the photographs, rare books, documents, and institutional items in the archives. She handles research requests in the Museum’s Velma B. Erwin Research Room. As a part of the Museum Speakers’ Bureau, she offers an extensive list of lectures.