Whispering Grace Horses Begins New
By Gary Rivers
Jun 28, 2018 @ 7:32 AM

Bill Shearer, Whispering Grace Horse Farm, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

The popular horse farm, where many children come for “horse therapy”, is planning on an expansion, which will help veterans suffering from PTSD.

The venture, called “Freedom Farm”, will be located just across the road from their farm on Kimmel Rd in Tuscarawas Twp.

The Shearers work with Pathway Caring for Children in addition to volunteers and individual donors to provide the service.

The goal of Whispering Grace is to use horses to help those struggling with something in life by “providing hearing of the heart while encouraging an atmosphere of hope through Christ-centered prayer and guidance in our community.”

 

