The White House Celebrates American-Made Products–We Celebrate Stark-Made Products

The Gary Rivers Show proclaimed Friday as “Stark-Made-Products” Day on this program this morning.

His guests included RNC Deputy Communications Director Lindsay Jancek , along with Eric Smer, Director of Community & Workforce Development for the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Steve Katz, Manufacturing liaison with Magnet—the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network.

Manufacturing is big business here in Stark County….

