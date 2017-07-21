The White House Celebrates American-Made Products–We Celebrate Stark-Made Products

The Gary Rivers Show proclaimed Friday as “Stark-Made-Products” Day on this program this morning.
His guests included RNC Deputy Communications Director Lindsay Jancek , along with Eric Smer, Director of Community & Workforce Development for the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Steve Katz, Manufacturing liaison with Magnet—the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network.
Manufacturing is big business here in Stark County….
Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, July 21, 2017