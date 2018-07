1 Big Bird 2 Elmo 3 Oscar the Grouch 4 Bert and Ernie 5 Cookie Monster 6 Kermit the Frog 7 Grover 8 Count von Count (The Count) 9 Zoe 10 Mr. Snuffleuppagus

Top 10 Most Popular Sesame Street Characters (and Happy Birthday Bert!)

