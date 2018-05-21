Why Are Many Millenials Not-So Sympathetic to Israel

Brian Bosché, bestselling author and success coach who studies Millenials for living as COO of The Millennial Solution was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.

Their company develops Millennial engagement strategies for presidential campaigns, Fortune 500 CEOs and top government agencies. He and his wife Gabrielle demystify what it means to be a Millennial for other generations.

Gary wants to know

Why aren’t Millennials more sympathetic to Israel?

Is Academia to blame?

Bosché contents “The anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement has gained significant support in recent years, especially among American youth. Much of this support stems from a lack of historical and even common knowledge. Polls show that 70% of millennials don’t know what Aushchwitz was and 40% don’t know what the Holocaust was.

The great majority of millennials have never visited Israel or read books or newspaper articles about it. Many of them see Israel as an authoritative repressive state. ”

More than one-fifth of millennials in the U.S. — 22 percent — haven’t heard of, or aren’t sure if they’ve heard of, the Holocaust, according to a studypublished Thursday, on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. The study, which was commissioned by The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and conducted by Schoen Consulting, also found that 11 percent of U.S. adults overall haven’t heard of the Holocaust or aren’t sure if they did.