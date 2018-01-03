Why Would You Quit?

I find it hard to believe that on February 18th I will celebrate, and I mean CELEBRATE, being a non-smoker for 2 years. There are days when I say “boy I sure could go for a cigarette” and then there are days when I thank the good Lord I no longer smoke. I had been a smoker since high school and I knew I wanted to be here for my children Jordan and Alex. THEY are the reason I did it. Find that reason and go for it. You may or may not remember, but I quit after attending the Mark Patrick Seminars. It worked for me. I made the choice and used the seminar to guide me. You can do it! Make 2018 they year you take that step to becoming a non-smoker. Here’s the info…I’d love for you to attend. What do you have to lose?

