The wife of a Canton man has been arrested in his shooting death: 33-year-old Classie Hawthorne is charged with murder in the killing of 39-year-old Cleveland Hawthorne yesterday; Canton police say she was arrested yesterday… The couple lived in the 800 block of Concord Avenue SW; the victim had been shot once in the chest in a church parking lot near their home… They reportedly had been married less than a year.