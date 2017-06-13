Wilderness Center’s Founders Day is This Weekend

The Wilderness Center is throwing a party to kickoff summer and celebrate their 53rd year.  Sara Brink, Foxfield Preserve & Marketing Manager, along with Naturalist, Carrie Elvey were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

The event is Saturday June 17.     Events include joining their naturalists for pond dip-netting anytime from 11:00 – 2:00. Learn about Animals of Ohio at 10:00 or 2:30. Take a hike to discover the wetland, forest and prairie habitats of TWC at 11:00 or 2:00. Enjoy a concert with Sam Sapp the musical naturalist at 1:00.

Historical photos and scrapbooks will be on display, and our new Native Plant Nursery will be open with native plant sales from 9:00 – 4:00.

Their neighbors and local artists will be offering their wares at a farmers market beneath the Arnold Fritz Solar Array from 9:00 – 1:00.

They will also have refreshments available for those who want to stay and enjoy the day.

TWC’s Prairie Shelter will become a beer garden serving Lockport Brewery’s Gateway XPA and Lockporter. Flamingo Jack’s food truck will be serving up amazing, eclectic comfort food. And those wishing for a salty and sweet treat can grab a bag of Best Batch Kettle Corn.

