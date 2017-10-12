Will Adding Girls to Boyscouts United or Divide The Organization?

Lindsey Harrison is a branding expert.  She joins Gary Rivers on the startling announcement that the Boys Scouts will soon be welcoming girls into their organization.

The Boy Scouts of America announced on Wednesday that girls will soon be allowed to become Cub Scouts and to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout, the organization’s highest honor.

“We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children,” said Michael Surbaugh, chief executive of the Boy Scouts.

In August, the president of the Girl Scouts, Kathy Hopinkah Hannan, accused the Boy Scouts of disparaging the Girl Scouts’ operations. 

Related Content

Hop along to the 2017 North Canton Jaycees Easter ...
Sherrod Brown
Highlights of the Hall of Fame Balloon Festival 20...
Will the New North Korean Sanctions Work?
Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center’...
Black Caucus Hosts Event in Canton