Will Politics End and Social Security Be Saved?

Leah Keiff, from Generation Opportunity Institute, spoke on the Gary Rivers Show about the potential collapse of Social Security by 2034.

Keiff said that lawmakers have known for over 20 years that the funding was not adequate. But, the new report out last week makes it imperative that Congress begin the conversation before deep cuts in Social Security payments hurt seniors.

According to Gallup, “Experts estimate the Social Security trust fund will run out by the mid-2030s, meaning that, without payroll tax increases or economic growth exceeding expectations, benefits would need to be cut.”

According to Yahoo Finance: “A 23 percent cut takes the average Social Security benefit payout from around $1,400 to $1,080. This would be a significant blow.”

Gallup concludes, “if the Social Security system isn’t fixed, many of today’s workers may be in for a shock.”

Leah talks on what can be done, and why nothing is getting done.