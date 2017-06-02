Will Rabies Be Eradicated in Stark County?

Mark Adams, the Canton Health Department’s director of environmental health is optimistic that the efforts to combat rabies in Stark County is going well. Adams was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning. He confirmed that the US Dept of Agriculture has been using planes and helicopters to drop oral rabies vaccine baits over parts of Stark and nearby counties after two raccoons were found near Paris Township to be rabies carriers.

He also offered preventative advice to area residents.