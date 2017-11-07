Will a Robot Take Your Job?

Lew Weiss, cohost of “Manufacturing Talk Radio”, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning — He talked about robots in the workplace.  Gary asked the questions we all want to know:   What jobs will be safe in the coming years?  What jobs will robots take?  What career path do you suggest for kids today that will be “safe”?

Weiss cited a study from Pearson, that said robots and humans will work together in the future.  The findings throw cold water on the notion that low-and middle-skill workers will soon be replaced en masse by technological innovation and automation. According to the report only one in five workers is currently employed in an occupation that faces a “high likelihood of decline” between now and 2030.

 

Related Content

NFPA Says: Leave Fireworks to the Professionals
New Study Claims Spanking Has Adverse Long-Term Ef...
Heritage Foundation Defends Trump’s Election...
Heartache and Survival: The Shannon Ortiz Story
Is Football On The Frontlines Of America’s Cultur...
Family Activities About at Nickajack Farms This Se...