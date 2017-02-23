It Will Surprise You What People Put Ketchup On!

By Gary Rivers
|
Feb 23, 10:16 AM

Do You Put Ketchup on Eggs? Pizza? Nachos? Ice Cream?

86% of people put ketchup on French fries and 85% put it on burgers, according to a new survey.  But from that point on, the survey goes WAY off the rails.

 

Here are some of the MUCH stranger foods that people put ketchup on.

 

Check ’em out . . .

 

1.  Fried chicken, 42% put ketchup on it.

 

2.  Scrambled eggs, 37%.

 

3.  Potato chips, 14%.

 

4.  Pizza, 13%.

 

5.  Steak or pot roast, 10%.

 

6.  Pasta, 8%.

 

7.  Nachos, 5%.

 

8.  Chinese food, 3%.

 

9.  Pancakes, 2%.

 

10.  Ice cream, 1%. 

 

 

(Buzzfeed)

