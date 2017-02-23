It Will Surprise You What People Put Ketchup On!

Do You Put Ketchup on Eggs? Pizza? Nachos? Ice Cream?
86% of people put ketchup on French fries and 85% put it on burgers, according to a new survey. But from that point on, the survey goes WAY off the rails.
Here are some of the MUCH stranger foods that people put ketchup on.
Check ’em out . . .
1. Fried chicken, 42% put ketchup on it.
2. Scrambled eggs, 37%.
3. Potato chips, 14%.
4. Pizza, 13%.
5. Steak or pot roast, 10%.
6. Pasta, 8%.
7. Nachos, 5%.
8. Chinese food, 3%.
9. Pancakes, 2%.
10. Ice cream, 1%.
(Buzzfeed)