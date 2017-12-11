Will You Take the AAA Self Driving Assessment?

By the year 2030, one of every five drivers in America will be 65 years of age or older. Freedom to travel by automobile will continue to be an important factor to maintain personal independence and mental health. The central idea of this booklet is to help you drive as long as safely possible. AAA’s Kimberly Schwind was a guest on the Gary Rivers show Monday morning and talked about a test drivers can give themselves.

Drivers 65 Plus is a brochure that features a 15-question self-rating driving assessment exercise designed to help you examine your driving performance. After answering the questions, follow the instructions to calculate your score and get information about your driving performance. The driving assessment will list your strengths and weaknesses, along with suggestions for how to improve your driving.

Download the Quiz Here:

http://seniordriving.aaa.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Driver652.pdf