What Will You Do With Your Tax Refund? Probably Not On Anything Fun.

A new survey asked what people will do with their tax refund this year. And most aren’t admitting they’re just going to blow it on a new iPhone and a bunch of tacos.

Here’s what people CLAIM they’ll do with their tax return this year . . .

1. Put the money in savings, 41%.

2. Pay off debt, 38%.

3. Put the money toward a vacation, 11%.

4. Splurge on something, 5%.

5. Make a major purchase, 5%.

That means 79% of people are going to use the money responsibly . . . and only 21% say they’re going to do something fun with it. We’ll see.

