What Will You Do With Your Tax Refund? Probably Not On Anything Fun.

A new survey asked what people will do with their tax refund this year. And most aren’t admitting they’re just going to blow it on a new iPhone and a bunch of tacos. 

Here’s what people CLAIM they’ll do with their tax return this year . . .

 

1.  Put the money in savings, 41%.

 

2.  Pay off debt, 38%.

 

3.  Put the money toward a vacation, 11%.

 

4.  Splurge on something, 5%.

 

5.  Make a major purchase, 5%.

 

 

That means 79% of people are going to use the money responsibly . . . and only 21% say they’re going to do something fun with it.  We’ll see. 

 

 

