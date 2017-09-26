Do You Really Know William McKinley?

Chris Kenny, director of education for the McKinley Museum spoke to Gary about Canton native and President, William McKinley. The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is opening a new display, “The Pan-American Exposition: Triumph and Tragedy in the Queen City”

The exhibit is guest curated by Christopher Kenney, director of education and author of the books The McKinley Years: The Life and Times of our 25th Presidentand The McKinley Monument: A Tribute to a Fallen President, the exhibition explores the attractions of the exposition, as well as the details of McKinley’s assassination, brief recovery, and death.