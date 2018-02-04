WINCHESTER

The story is fascinating enough: It’s based on the real life 9-story Winchester Mansion outside of San Francisco, that has hundreds of rooms, because, supposedly, the heir to the Winchester rifle fortune, Sarah, believed it was haunted by the ghosts of people who were killed by….those very same guns…and she was building an asylum to house them.

The critics were almost unanimous in dissing this film.

I’m not sure what they were expecting. With only a 3/5 million dollar budget…and most of that undoubtedly going to it’s star, Helen Mirren…it wasn’t going to be a blockbuster, over-the-top with effects horror flick.

What you get is a nice little haunted house movie with a few jump-out-at-you scary moments…as the ghosts are more than a bit angry at the family.

Well, call me old-school. I liked the cheap scares. Helen Mirren is perfectly cast… but doesn’t get to do much. Honestly, the real star of the movie is the house….9 stories of weird turns, corners and shapes…..you never quite feel at ease.

I think that’s what the director wanted.

Anyway. If you like your horror suspense movies with small doses of horror and suspense. This is your movie. I suspect most younger movie-goers will be bored.

I give it 2 stars out of 5….wait for the dvd release

