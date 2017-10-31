What Wine goes with Halloween Candy?

The Best Wine to Pair with Six Halloween Candies

 

Once your kids are in bed, the question is . . . what type of WINE goes best with their Halloween candy?  Here are six candies, and the best wine to pair with each one . . .

1.  Butterfinger.  Try it with a buttery chardonnay.  The flavors go best with a white wine.  Ideally one that’s medium-bodied.

2.  Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.  Try a Lambrusco.  It’s a sweet wine that goes well with peanut butter for the same reason jelly does.

3.  Kit Kats, or anything that’s mostly about the chocolate.  Go with a Pinot Noir or a Syrah.  Definitely something red.

4.  Candy corn.  Pop a bottle of champagne or Prosecco.  Apparently the waxiness of the candy corn goes well with bubbles.

5.  Snickers.  Go with a deep, rich Syrah.  It goes well with chocolate and nuts.

6.  Starburst, Nerds, or anything else that’s straight sugar.  Pair it with a dry Riesling, or a dry rosé.  You’re already getting enough sugar, so you don’t want anything too sweet.

 

 

(CoastalLiving.com / Vivino.com)