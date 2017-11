It’s JT the Jingle Elf, Sarah the Wonder Elf … and our first winner! WHBC Christmas Cash goes to Megan Belden of Massillon. JT and Sarah visited her at her work! Harry London/Fannie May Chocolates! Forget how lucky Megan is with $500 extra cash for Christmas! She works with chocolate! Wow! Watch the WHBC Elves in action!

Sarah, Megan and JT! Jingle! Jingle!

You could be next! Click below to enter!