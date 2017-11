It’s JT the Jingle Elf, Sarah the Wonder Elf … and our second winner! WHBC Christmas Cash goes to Dave Irwin of Massillon! JT and Sarah visited him at work! Stark County Recorder … which has nothing to do with recording or karaoke! Right? Plus it seemed EVERYONE there had entered the contest! $500 goes to Dave! Wow! Watch the WHBC Elves in action!

Sarah, Dave and JT! Jingle! Jingle!

You could be next! Click below to enter!