With the hectic holidays behind us, St Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church has come up with a novel idea: An Indoor Farmer’s Market.

The idea is to sell fresh breads, candy, homemade pies, cheescakes and more to the general public in a warm, indoor setting —- and, perhaps introduce people to their church on Fulton Drive.

The event is Saturday January 13.

Listen to spokesperson, Nancy Schoenbaum talk to Gary Rivers about the event:

Visit their website: http://www.wherelovelives.org/