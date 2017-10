CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It may be warm for the first week in October, but the Canton Street Department is ready for winter.

Some of their trucks have already been equipped with plows and spreaders, ready for that first snow or ice event.

As part of that process, they also make any needed repairs to their vehicles.

They’ll drop rock salt on the streets.

They’ll sometimes pre-treat with salt brine.

That is, when the time comes!