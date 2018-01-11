Winter Storm Watch means what?

***A Winter Storm WATCH for all area counties from Friday afternoon through Saturday… AccuWeather says we could get 4 to 8 inches of snow by midday Saturday***

Winter Storm Watch (warning means it is imminent)

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours. It does not mean that significant and hazardous winter weather will occur…it only means it is possible.

Significant and hazardous winter weather is defined as a combination of:

1) 5 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 12-hour period or 7 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 24-hour period

AND/OR

2) Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or powerlines.

AND/OR

3) a life threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind.