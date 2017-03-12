Winter Weather Advisory issued

You just had to know Mother Nature wasn’t done! …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY…4 to 7 inches of snow expected!

* TIMING…Snow will start developing Monday afternoon and increase in intensity Monday night then taper some to snow showers for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions with reduced visibility and snow covered roads.

* Winds…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Temperatures…Mostly in the 20s.

