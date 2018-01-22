Wishes for Affinity Medical: More Time, New Buyer

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – If they can buy the time, they may be able to smoothly transition the hospital into new hands.

State Rep Kirk Schuring, Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry and others are working on a plan that could keep Affinity Medical Center fully functioning in Massillon.

Central to that is getting at least another four months time following the hospital’s scheduled closing on February 4.

Schuring says parent company Quorum has even provided a selling price, though he says it’s currently too high.