A Woman Killed by her Dogs

The medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was consistent with being mauled by the dogs. Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew describes the grisly scene as the worse thing he’s seen in his 40 years in law enforcement and adds that the death is not considered a homicide.
Agnew also confirmed the dogs belonged to Stephens and suspected they had been bred for fighting. He adds, “It appears she was taken to the ground, lost consciousness, and the dogs then mauled her to death.”
Source: WTVR