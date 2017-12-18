A Woman Killed by her Dogs

A Virginia woman is dead – and apparently her two dogs are to blame. Authorities say the body of 22-year-oldwas found guarded by two very large pit bull dogs in the woods near her home last Thursday night. When she failed to return home, officials were called and when Stephens was found, the animals were said to be “guarding” her body.

The medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was consistent with being mauled by the dogs. Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew describes the grisly scene as the worse thing he’s seen in his 40 years in law enforcement and adds that the death is not considered a homicide.

Agnew also confirmed the dogs belonged to Stephens and suspected they had been bred for fighting. He adds, “It appears she was taken to the ground, lost consciousness, and the dogs then mauled her to death.”

Source: WTVR