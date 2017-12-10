Wonder
When both professional critics and the general public all seem to agree on a movie. it certainly makes my job that much easier.
I don’t have to justify liking it….or go into great detail why my opinion is better than anyone else’s.
However, I have find myself wanting desperately to tell you to see this movie.
It’s inspiring. It’s compassionate. It’s a triumph of a film that celebrates how love overcomes hatred and jealousy.
The cast and acting is terrific. Julia Roberts plays the mom of Jacob Tremblay….a bullied boy with facial deformities. The book was a triumph. The movie handles the story line and issues so well that many will be glad they brought tissues.
Hint. Bring tissues.
Every so often a wonderful film comes along that genuinely moves you and perhaps even changes your outlook and ignites compassion.
Wonder does just that.
I give it 4+ out of 5 stars.
