Well Marvel.

You’ve pulled off another good one.

I”m beginnng to think they understand today’s moviegoers. At least Director Patty Jenkins seems to have found it.

Wonder Woman, is played by Gal Gadot –who until this blockbuster, was known mostly as a superstar Israeli model…..She owns the screen with poise. Chris Pine, plays the spy sidekick …and plays it the same snarky way we loved him as Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

All in all, it’s a likable fantasy about Diana, a beautiful princess from the Island of Amazon —- you know…where that all female race, hidden from the world by a force field shroud lives?

That’s the island that Chris Pine, in a stolen WWI era German plane manages to crash land onto….

Diana quickly determines she is the only one skilled enough to save the world from the evil Germans….and arms herself with her trusty sword, shield and the “truth Lariat”…. and heads out with Chris to save the world from German domination.

The action sequences are….breathtaking…Although the last one might be a bit much…but who am I to complain about over killing action sequences?

There are some flaws. Like the time: 2 hours and 20 minutes….

And I can only handle so much playful banter between Gadot and Pine…. even though they do take me back a bit to Hollywood’s screwball comedy era of the 30s and 40s…..just a bit.

But Wonder Woman is an enlightened woman superhero….and does it splendidly.

You know we’ll be seeing her in future Marvel Movies….as, like Thor…she will never really leave us poor humans to our own devices.

Like most of the reviewers..I give it a 4 out of 5…go out and enjoy…

