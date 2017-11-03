Why Won’t Congress Use Obamacare?

Phil Kerpen, President of American Commitment, is a man on a mission. He wants Congress to drop their own exemption, and live under the Obamacare law that they wrote.

Kerpen was a guest on the Gary River show Friday morning.

Of course, his end game to is show that Obamacare needs repealed or replaced, and he figures if they have to deal with the law, maybe they’ll do something about it.

According to Kerpen, Barack Obama gutted that provision and allowed Congress to enjoy an illegal exemption from Obamacare….This is unacceptable. We cannot allow Americans to continue facing skyrocketing premiums, dwindling health care options, and punitive taxes while members of Congress are exempt…. Congress should live under the law they wrote until they repeal it for everyone….Tell President Trump to End Congress’s Illegal Obamacare Exemption!”