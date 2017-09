Gary Rivers will emcee many of the events taking place at the Woodside Pet Cemetery’s 50th Anniversary celebration this Sunday afternoon.

Carole Caprita, Owner, talked to Gary about the “Blessing of the Animals”, K-9 Demonstration, Adopt-a-Pet Program and other activities that will be held there.

“It’s a great time to come out and learn about what we offer”, says Carole.

Woodside Pet Cemetery is at 6450 Shepler Church Rd., SW in Navarre.