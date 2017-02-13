Workers Strike Gas Lines in Separate Incidents

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 13, 2017) – A couple of contractors apparently forgot the “call before you dig” advisory. There were two gas leaks in the area today.

No customers lost service when a Dominion East Ohio line close to 2500 Pigeon Run Avenue SW, in Tuscarawas Township near Massillon was hit just after 9 AM.

Spokesman Neil Durbin says crews were able to make a temporary bypass around the damaged section while permanent repairs were underway Monday afternoon.

The second ruptured gas line happened just after 2 PM in North Canton, in the 100 block of Wilbur Drive, near North Main Street.

Firefighters were on standby several hours there. The extent of damage and impact on customers was not immediately known.