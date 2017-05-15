Workforce Development Hopes to Help Shape Stark & Tuscarawas County’s Future

The question posed this morning on the Gary River Show was, “Just what is the Workforce Development Board”? Two guests visited the studio to explain the initiative: Jennifer Meek Eells , the Executive Director of the Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board, and Eric Smer, Director of Community & Workforce Development Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce

Workforce Development & Job Retention.

For the Record, Here’s the Official Description:

The Workforce Development Board (WDB) is comprised of individuals who represent business, economic development, education, labor and community organizations. They work in close partnership with the Stark and Tuscarawas County Commissioners and the Mayor of Canton, Ohio in planning, administering and overseeing workforce development programs funded under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.