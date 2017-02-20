Working from Home Is More Stressful Than Being in an Office?

This might make you hate your commute a little less. According to a new study, working from home is actually MORE stressful than working in an office.

Researchers spent time with employees in 15 different countries and talked about their schedule, how often they work remotely, and how stressed out they are.

They found that you tend to be more productive when you work from home, partly because it’s easier to zone-in. But it’s also most stressful, because you end up working longer hours, and don’t socialize as much.

It also blurs the line between your work life and your personal life. And all that added stress can mess with your sleep.

42% of people who work remotely said they have trouble sleeping, compared to 29% of people who work in an office.

Working remotely isn’t ALL bad though. They say the sweet spot is to work from home two or three days a week, and go into an office the rest of the time. That way you’re more productive, but don’t get stir-crazy from never leaving the house.

(Medical Xpress)