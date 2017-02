A Canton man police believe was driving drunk is dead after he struck a truck while driving the wrong way on Route 30 early this morning. 32-year old Justin Jewell was headed East in the Westbound lanes of 30 near Harrisburg Road around 1:30 this morning. He slammed into a truck driven by 58-year old Randy Parson of Navarre. Jewell died at the scene. Parson was injured and taken to Aultman Hospital. Neither driver was using a seatbelt. Troopers are still investigating.