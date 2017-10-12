YANKEES WIN GAME 5 AND WIN THE SERIES

Trailing two games to none in the ALDS the New York Yankees did something the Indians were very good at in 2017, the Bronx Bombers put together a winning streak. Granted it didn’t equal the Tribe’s record setting 22 game winning streak, but New York’s 3 game win streak could prove to be far more important, as it helped the Yanks advance to the ALCS to play the Houston Astros and kept alive their World Series title hopes.

For the Indians, the 5-2 loss in Game 5 ended their season far short of the lofty expectations they had at the beginning of the season, as well as when they went up 2-0 in this series. The Tribe made MLB history becoming the first team ever to blow two consecutive playoff series after leading by two games with three chances to close it out.

The Yankees never trailed in the clinching game jumping out to 1-0 and 3-0 leads on Tribe starter Corey Kluber, as the Indians ace gave up a solo homerun to Didi Gregorius in the first inning and a 2-run shot in the third inning.

The Wahoo Warriors would get to within 1 run after rbi singles by Roberto Perez and Giovanny Urshela in the fifth, but the Yankees would add two insurance runs off of Cody Allen in the ninth and Aroldis Chapman closed out the Tribe just like he did a year ago in Game 7 of the World Series when he was pitching for the Cubs.

David Robertson got the win in relief of C.C. Sabathia for New York, while Kluber took the loss for the Indians.