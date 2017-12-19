Year-End Holiday Travel Predictions Break Records

AAA expects a record 107.3 million Americans, including nearly 4.5 million Ohioans, to journey 50 miles or more from home between Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 and Monday Jan. 1, 2018.

The projected travel volume is an increase of 3.1 percent nationally and 3.6 percent in Ohio, and marks the ninth consecutive year of year-end holiday travel growth.

The growth comes despite the fact that this year’s 10-day year-end holiday travel period is one day shorter than last year.

That news was delivered on the Gary Rivers Show Monday, December 18, when AAA spokesperson, Kimberly Schwind called in to the program.

Schwind also talked about AAA tests which show premium fuel benefits don’t always outweigh the cost…and drivers should research their own vehicles before switching to the higher cost blend.

Schwind also offered up tips to Senior Drivers about professional services that are available to test their driving skills.