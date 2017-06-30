Year Later, Still Searching for Fatal Hit-Skip Driver

Suspect vehicle in Market at 30th crash. (Image courtesy the Ohio State Highway Patrol).

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Friday marks a year since a 24-year-old Canton man was run down and killed at Market Avenue N and 30th Street, with the driver leaving the scene.

Christian Thornton was walking home from work at Case Farms when he was struck in the intersection.

The hit-skip driver and car are still being sought. (see image)

The state patrol says they did get a tip as recently as April, but nothing has panned out.

The suspect vehicle is a 2000 to 2005 Chevy Impala with damage to the left front fog lamp area.

Call 330 433-6200 if you can provide any information.