Kenton Hutcherson is an attorney who specializes in internet law. He told Gary Rivers this morning that there is such a thing as “crossing the line”, and people have been sued for things they have said on Facebook and Yelp.

Gary also wondered if comedienne Kathy Griffin could be sued by the Trumps for her recent display of that lifelike “Trump head” that she put on the internet.

He answered these questions on the Gary Rivers Show.